A sim card fraud in your name can land you in court, says DoT

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a severe caution to mobile phone subscribers, stating that individuals could face significant legal proceedings, including court appearances and heavy penalties, if a SIM card registered in their name is misused for cyber fraud or illicit activities. The critical element of the warning is that this liability applies even if the original subscriber had never actively used the connection themselves.

Subscribers are explicitly warned against several key activities which could lead to prosecution. These include using phones where the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number has been deliberately altered or tampered with. The department further cautioned against obtaining SIM cards through fraudulent means, such as providing fake documents or identity impersonation. Most crucially, citizens must resist transferring or handing over their legitimately procured SIM cards to third parties, as this practice is the simplest method for enabling sophisticated cyber crimes.

The stern warning is backed by the new Telecommunications Act, 2023, which has introduced stricter sanctions for such activities. Tampering with telecommunication identifiers or being complicit in SIM card fraud can now lead to serious legal consequences. The Act specifies penalties which include a potential custodial sentence of up to three years and substantial financial fines that can reach ₹50 lakh. The provision ensures that the person who originally procured the SIM may be held accountable as an offender if the card is subsequently misused.

To assist the public in managing their risk, the DoT urges citizens to utilise the government’s Sanchar Saathi portal or mobile application. This facility allows subscribers to instantly verify all connections registered under their name and to check the authenticity of a device’s IMEI number, fostering a more robust and secure digital ecosystem for all.