Aartas creates parallel healthcare ecosystem; helps doctors practice at paperless, co-working clinic space

Addressing the cost and infrastructure challenges to run a private practice, Aartas has conceptualised a co-working clinic space for doctors in India. Creating a parallel healthcare ecosystem, CliniShare is modelled on the principle of the shared economy to reducing administrative burden by offering doctors a space, staff and technology for private patient consultations backed with an app for paperless appointments and payment options. Aartas claims to verify doctors documents, along with their registration number, with the respective council authority like Medical Council of India or Delhi medical conference, at the time of onboarding doctors.

“Due to the pandemic, many patients are hesitant to visit hospitals. And in the current environment, real estate costs, setting up an independent clinic for private practice for doctors has become very expensive, especially in the metros. Addressing this need, we have launched Aartas CliniShare that will offer quality infrastructure to doctors in tier-1 and tier 2 towns for patient consultations,” says Dr Ayush Sharma, founder, Aartas Clinishare.

Catering to both doctors and patients, the start-up has designed Aartas Pro app for doctors, allowing them to book consultation rooms on an hourly basis, view their appointments, view patient history, invoices, and earnings, more. “Our platform helps the doctor to focus only on patient care. We are providing a solution by building clinics that adopt the technological advancements, bridging the gap between physical clinic and digital platforms, providing a seamless and powerful experience to doctors and patients,” explains Ankur Sharma, founder, Aartas Clinishare.

Aartas has also digitised the prescription process with the help of CliniShare app where doctors can record the medical history using the Apple iPad and Pencil, similar to paper prescribing. “When it comes to prescriptions, we know how patients and pharmacies struggle to decode a doctors handwriting. So, we digitised that part and made it even simpler for doctors. Doctors have to just search for the medicine they want to prescribe, select the dosage and schedule. And the best part of the CliniShare app is that after their consultation, it allows the doctor to discount their consultation fee for their patients as they see fit, going by the principal of giving autonomy back to the doctor. Whatever discount they apply for their patients, it gets updated on the patient app and accordingly adjusts it when making a payment from the app,” explains Dr Ayush Sharma.

For the complete contact-less experience, patients will have to use the Aartas app to enter the clinic, speed through registration using QR Code, get their paperless consult, make payment digitally and even check-out from their smartphone.

Launched its first clinic in New Delhi in August 2021, CliniShare has already raised $5 million in the first phase funding round led by QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells. The start-up plans to expand 5-6 Aartas CliniShare in Delhi NCR to start with followed by Mumbai. And envisions to create 100 smart multi-speciality clinics in the country.

