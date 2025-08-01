Acer Day 2025 kicks off with exclusive offers, promotions and more for India

Acer has officially launched Acer Day 2025, marking the ninth year of its annual celebration across the Asia Pacific region. The campaign showcases Acer’s expanding ecosystem of AI-powered products, ranging from consumer laptops and desktops to enterprise-grade solutions such as servers, tailored to modern personal and professional needs.
Speaking on the campaign, Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Operations at Acer Inc., said, “Acer Day 2025 is a celebration of pushing boundaries. Through the #BreakALimit campaign, we aim to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones and discover new possibilities with the support of our latest solutions.” Hou also highlighted Acer’s ongoing collaborations with sport brands to reflect its commitment to innovation and vibrant community spirit.
Exclusive Offers in India
In India, Acer Day 2025 brings a variety of in-store and online offers throughout August, aimed at delivering both value and experience to customers.
In-Store Promotions: August 1–17
Shoppers at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores can participate in the ‘Spin the Wheel’ activity and are guaranteed to win gifts, such as:
Customers purchasing select products will also receive assured discount coupons, including:
Upgrade Bundles: August 1–31
Acer is offering attractive upgrade bundles across various product categories:
Online Offers: August 1–5
Customers shopping on the Acer Online Store can access a range of limited-time deals, including:
