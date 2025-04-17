Acer enters smartphone market, launches Super ZX and Super ZX Pro smartphones in India

Acer has launched two smartphones under the "Super ZX" series in India, the Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro.

Acer Super ZX: Segment-Focused Specifications

The Acer Super ZX is positioned as a value offering in the sub-₹15,000 segment. It features a 6.78" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek 6300 chipset and includes a triple-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 64MP Sony LYTIA sensor.

The model supports 33W fast charging and is available in multiple configurations, starting with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and going up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is offered in three colours: Black, Blue, and Green.

Acer Super ZX Pro: Higher-End Features at Mid-Range Pricing

Acer is positioning the Super ZX Pro as a “flagship killer” in the mid-range market, targeting smartphones typically priced above ₹25,000. It features a 6.67" AMOLED display, an IP64-rated frosted glass back, and a metal frame. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

Camera specifications include a 50MP main rear camera with OIS using the Sony IMX 882 sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a bokeh sensor. Notably, the front camera is a 50MP unit with AI-based features, including full HD video recording.

The Pro model also includes a 5000mAh battery and support for Dolby Atmos audio. It is available in RAM configurations starting at 8GB (with virtual RAM) up to 12GB + 12GB, and storage options from 128GB to 512GB. Colour options include Black, Purple, and Light Blue.

The smartphones are launched by Indkal Technologies under the Acer brand in India. Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies, said, "Both phones are going to be leaders in camera technology and sensors and also will be the fastest in their respective price points. We have also ensured that the products are built and tested for the India market making the usage even more nimble and effective."

Dubey added that Indkal will focus on expanding the product portfolio in the future.