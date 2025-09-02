Acer introduces TravelLite Essential Series laptops in India starting at ₹32,999

Acer has introduced the TravelLite Essential Series in India, a new range of laptops aimed at professionals seeking mobility, durability, and dependable performance.

The series comes in two configurations powered by the Intel Core i5-1334U and AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processors, both running Windows 11 Home. Each model features a 14-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with an 82% screen-to-body ratio and a 180-degree hinge for flexible viewing. Weighing 1.34 kg, the laptops are built with a metal chassis designed to combine portability with durability.

Acer claims the TravelLite Essential Series can deliver up to eight hours of battery life using a 36Whr 3-cell Li-ion battery, with support for fast charging. Other features include an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 1.4, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, RJ45 LAN, a microSD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio combo jack.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said the series is targeted at small and medium businesses as well as enterprise users looking for value devices without compromising on build quality. He added that while the lineup is competitively priced, it retains the premium metal construction associated with the TravelLite range.

The laptops include a spill-resistant keyboard, Firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for security, and support for up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and 32GB DDR4 RAM. Integrated graphics are included for business applications and everyday productivity tasks.

Available in an Obsidian Black finish, the TravelLite Essential Series will be sold through Acer’s exclusive stores, authorised resellers, and the company’s online store. Prices start at ₹32,999.