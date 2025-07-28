Acer launches 65-inch and 75-inch gaming smart TVs in India starting at Rs 54,999

Acer has introduced a new line of large-screen QLED smart TVs under its Acerpure lineup, called the Advance G Series. The new TV range is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and home entertainment users, and is available in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes.

The televisions run on the Google TV platform and feature a 120Hz refresh rate along with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology to minimise motion blur and improve responsiveness during gameplay. Dolby Vision support ensures vibrant colours and enhanced contrast, while Dolby Atmos audio and 50W integrated subwoofers aim to deliver an immersive audio experience.

In terms of design, the Advance G Series features slim bezels and a minimalist aesthetic to complement modern living spaces. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an RJ45 LAN port, AV input, and built-in Chromecast. Users can also access Google Assistant for voice control and enjoy a personalised interface via Google TV.

According to Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, the new series reflects the growing demand for TVs that not only support advanced gaming but also serve as central hubs for home entertainment. “With the Acerpure Advance Gaming Series, we have created a product that aligns with how people play, stream, and live,” he said.

The Acerpure Advance G Series starts at ₹54,999 and is available through the Acerpure online store, Acer exclusive stores, various retail outlets, and consumer electronics channels across India.