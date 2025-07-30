Acer Nitro 16 Lite with 13th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU launched at Rs 69,999

Acer has introduced a new addition to its Lite Series in India with the launch of the Nitro Lite 16 laptop. The device is priced from ₹69,999 and is available through Acer exclusive stores, the company’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Weighing 1.95kg and measuring 22.9mm in thickness, the Nitro Lite 16 is one of the lighter 16-inch performance laptops in its class.

It is equipped with a 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display, offering a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB colour accuracy, and a refresh rate of up to 180Hz. It comes in a Pearl White chassis and features a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter.

Internally, the Nitro Lite 16 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. It supports DLSS 3, ray tracing, and a MUX switch for enhanced gaming visuals. Users can configure the device with up to 24GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop also includes a white backlit keyboard, a dedicated Copilot key. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with power-off charging.

It comes with a 53Wh battery and a 100W USB-C power adapter. Acer claims the device is optimised for a range of demanding tasks through Intel’s Thread Director technology.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, “It’s a machine that speaks to gamers, students, and creators who appreciate a balance of form and function. With AI-powered graphics, a vibrant colour-accurate display, and a refined white design, the Nitro Lite 16 offers powerful capabilities in a stylish and portable package.”

The Nitro Lite 16 continues Acer’s strategy of catering to a broad user base that includes gamers and professionals, while emphasising mobility and visual performance.