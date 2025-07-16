Acer Swift Lite 14 laptop with Intel Core Ultra, OLED display at Rs 62,999

Acer has unveiled the Swift Lite 14 in India as part of its expanding Lite series. The device focuses on lightweight portability and enhanced productivity through artificial intelligence features.

Weighing just 1.1kg and measuring 15.9mm thick, the Swift Lite 14 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated Intel AI Boost NPU. The laptop is aimed at users who demand efficient multitasking capabilities for streaming, designing, coding, and video conferencing. It also supports AI-powered features such as Windows Studio Effects, background blur, and noise cancellation.

The device features a 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, offering an 87% screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. A 180-degree hinge enables the screen to lie flat, enhancing collaborative work scenarios.

The chassis is made from aluminium alloy and comes in Light Silver and Sunset Copper finishes. It also features a dedicated Copilot key for direct access to Microsoft’s AI assistant.

Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (supporting Power Delivery and DisplayPort), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, Kensington lock slot, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 or above. The Swift Lite 14 can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It also includes a 50Wh battery for extended usage.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, commented, “With the launch of the Swift Lite AI PC, Acer reinforces its commitment to delivering future-ready computing experiences to Indian users... It embodies the next generation of mobile computing, powered by AI.”

The Swift Lite 14 is now available starting at ₹62,999 through Acer exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.