Acer V Pro 50 review: Brings premium polish to a budget TV

Most budget TVs have a way of showing you their limits within the first few hours. It’s either the sluggish interface, muddy audio, or a panel that can’t handle anything brighter than an indoor evening. The Acer V Pro 50 manages to sidestep most of those traps and it does so without pretending to be something it’s not.

A sharp design for a sub-₹30K TV

The V Pro 50 has that minimalist, edge-to-edge look that’s become standard, but still feels satisfying to see in an affordable television. The bezels are slim, the metal stand feels sturdy, and the overall profile works well for most mid-sized living rooms. It’s not ultra-thin or artsy, but it blends in. That’s a compliment.

Surprisingly strong visuals

What immediately stood out on the V Pro 50 was its colour handling. The 4K QLED panel (3840x2160) delivers crisp detail and solid contrast out of the box. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, and the results are genuinely enjoyable, especially for high-resolution content on Netflix or Disney+. Acer claims support for over a billion colours, and while I can’t verify that number, colours looked punchy without feeling oversaturated.

Viewing angles were better than expected for a VA panel, and brightness held up well during daylight. AI-powered 4K upscaling also deserves a nod here. It won’t magically upgrade your SD cable feed, but older 1080p content did look cleaner and more watchable.

Audio that doesn’t sound like a tin can

Budget TVs often drop the ball on sound, but the V Pro 50 handles its 36W output with surprising balance. It supports Dolby Atmos, though you won’t get room-shaking immersion; what you do get is clarity, clean mids, and enough volume to fill a bedroom or a small hall. For news, YouTube, and casual film nights, it’s more than serviceable.

Google TV runs like it should

This is where some cheaper TVs struggle, but the Acer V Pro 50 keeps things smooth. It runs the latest version of Google TV on Android 14, and in my time with it, I didn’t encounter any sluggish transitions, app crashes, or random stutters. Setup is simple, all the major apps are pre-installed, and voice commands via Google Assistant work well through the remote.

There’s also a dedicated game mode, AI Picture Tuning, and digital noise reduction baked in, though I found myself sticking to the default visual settings most of the time.

Connectivity and internals

The V Pro 50 covers the basics: three HDMI ports, USB 2.0 and 3.0, AV input, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The processor setup, Cortex A75 and A55 with a Mali-G52 GPU, keeps things ticking without fuss. It’s not a powerhouse, but it’s more than capable of handling casual multitasking and 4K streaming without turning into a toaster.

Verdict: Don’t overthink it

At ₹28,999 (or less during deals), the Acer V Pro 50 doesn’t try to compete with higher-end Mini LED or OLED panels. It doesn’t need to. What it does offer is a competent, consistent experience for most people who want a good 50-inch 4K screen without wading into the premium pool.

If you’re upgrading from an older HD or early 4K panel, this is the kind of no-drama, just-works TV that hits the sweet spot.