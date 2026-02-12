Adapt to AI or opt out, Google signals big AI changes internally

Google offers voluntary exit packages to employees in its business unit as it plans to make big AI changes internally. Company’s Chief Business Officer, Philipp Schindler, has reportedly sent an internal email highlighting that a few employees in the global business organisation (GBO) are eligible for voluntary exit from the company if they do not wish to adapt to the change with AI.

Advertisement

According to a Business Insider report, Schindler said in the email, “We're starting the year in a strong position thanks to everything you accomplished in 2025. But the game is dynamic, the pace is electric, and the stakes are high.” He further added that all employees are expected to be “all in” on “embracing AI to have even greater impact.”

Why is Google offering a voluntary exit, and who is eligible?

It reported that employees who are not willing to embrace the upcoming changes with AI, and are already planning to move on from the company, can take advantage of the voluntary exit programme. This programme will also offer a severance package to eligible staff, providing financial support and benefits as they transition

Advertisement

However, employees having roles in solutions teams, sales, and corporate development will only be eligible for this programme.

“While all GBO functions are essential to our long-term strategy, we've decided not to offer VEP for these particular roles to limit as much disruption to our customers as possible,” said Schindler.

Although the programme does not include certain groups of employees, such as staff working in large customer sales teams in the US, and employees in customer-facing roles.

It should be noted that Google has introduced a similar buyout option earlier as well. Last year, the voluntary exit was offered to Android and Core engineering divisions, and for some employees in the UK as well. On the other hand, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are reorganising departments, roles, or priorities to align with AI goals.