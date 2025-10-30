Adobe and YouTube partner to bring Premiere mobile tools to YouTube Shorts creators

Adobe and YouTube announced a new partnership at Adobe MAX 2025 that will bring professional-grade video editing tools directly to creators through Create for YouTube Shorts, a dedicated content creation space coming soon to Adobe Premiere mobile.

The collaboration combines Adobe Premiere’s leading video editing technology with YouTube Shorts’ global platform, enabling millions of creators to produce, edit, and publish engaging short-form videos with greater ease. The new feature will allow creators to access exclusive templates, transitions, and effects tailored for YouTube Shorts, as well as instantly share their content to the platform.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on stage at Adobe MAX by Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Digital Media at Adobe, alongside Scott Silver, Vice President of Engineering at YouTube.

“We’re excited to partner with YouTube to give creators the power to produce, share, and grow on the world’s biggest stage, YouTube,” said Greenfield. “YouTube Shorts has become the ultimate launchpad for creators and bringing Adobe Premiere mobile’s pro-grade video editing tools to millions of YouTube creators helps them make amazing content and reach new audiences.”

Silver added, “Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences. This partnership with Adobe to integrate YouTube Shorts into Premiere mobile will give creators even more choice and access to more editing features to produce content the way they want, unlocking new ways for them to connect with their viewers and reach new audiences globally.”

Advertisement

The Create for YouTube Shorts content creation space will appear directly within YouTube, where users can tap the “Edit in Adobe Premiere” icon to start editing in Premiere mobile.

The integrated experience will allow creators to:

• Access exclusive effects, transitions and title presets for standout videos.

• Use and customise ready-to-go templates to create polished, professional content.

• Design and share their own templates to inspire others and start new trends.

• Publish finished videos to YouTube Shorts with a single tap.

Premiere mobile users will also have access to Adobe’s most advanced editing capabilities, including Generative Sound Effects, Firefly-powered AI tools, and professional-level audio and video features.

Adobe first introduced Premiere mobile in September, designed to make its powerful video editing technology accessible to a new generation of mobile-first creators.

Advertisement

The Create for YouTube Shorts experience will be rolled out soon to Premiere mobile users, offering a seamless connection between the world’s leading creative software and YouTube’s rapidly expanding short-form video platform.