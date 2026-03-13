Business Today
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to step down amid AI shake-up

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's longtime CEO, has stepped down as AI continues to question the company's standing in the competitive market.

Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026 8:24 AM IST
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to step down amid AI shake-upAdobe former CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe is to experience a major leadership transition, as its longtime CEO, Shantanu Narayen, steps down from his position as the industry undergoes a major shake-up driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Narayen has been serving the company as CEO for over 18 years, and has been part of major company projects including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign. Now, he will remain the board chair to help ease the leadership transition and also find his replacement. The move comes at a very tough time when Adobe is betting big on AI deals and acquisitions to defend its turf.

Advertisement

After closing at $269.78 in New York, Adobe's stock took another hit in extended trading, falling close to 7%. The slide adds to an already painful 2026, with the shares down roughly 23% year-to-date and approaching their weakest point since 2023.

Grace Harmon, an analyst at Emarketer, said that the transition “adds questions around strategic continuity, capital allocation priorities and pace of innovation.”

“Investors will likely focus on whether incoming leadership maintains a balance between disciplined execution and aggressive AI investment, especially as competition in creative and enterprise AI intensifies,”  Harmon added.

Published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:23 AM IST
