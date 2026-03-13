Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to step down amid AI shake-up

Adobe is to experience a major leadership transition, as its longtime CEO, Shantanu Narayen, steps down from his position as the industry undergoes a major shake-up driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Narayen has been serving the company as CEO for over 18 years, and has been part of major company projects including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign. Now, he will remain the board chair to help ease the leadership transition and also find his replacement. The move comes at a very tough time when Adobe is betting big on AI deals and acquisitions to defend its turf.

After closing at $269.78 in New York, Adobe's stock took another hit in extended trading, falling close to 7%. The slide adds to an already painful 2026, with the shares down roughly 23% year-to-date and approaching their weakest point since 2023.

Grace Harmon, an analyst at Emarketer, said that the transition “adds questions around strategic continuity, capital allocation priorities and pace of innovation.”

“Investors will likely focus on whether incoming leadership maintains a balance between disciplined execution and aggressive AI investment, especially as competition in creative and enterprise AI intensifies,” Harmon added.