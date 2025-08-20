Adobe launches Acrobat Studio, combining Acrobat, Express and AI to reinvent the PDF

Adobe has unveiled Acrobat Studio, a new platform that brings together Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express and AI agents to make work more productive and creative. The launch marks a major step in transforming the PDF from a static format into a dynamic, conversational knowledge hub.

Acrobat Studio allows users to interact with their files through AI-powered Assistants that can extract insights, provide recommendations and summarise content. These insights can then be transformed into presentations, infographics and other visual outputs with Adobe Express, which includes Firefly-powered tools for text-to-image and text-to-video generation.

“Acrobat Studio is the place where your best work comes together, uniting the productivity of Acrobat, the creative power of Adobe Express and the value of AI to empower you to work smarter and faster,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president, Document Product Group. “We’re reinventing PDF for modern work, so whatever you need to get done, you can do that with Acrobat.”

Key Features

• PDF Spaces: A new environment where users can group PDFs, web pages and other files into conversational hubs. These hubs are powered by AI Assistants that can take on roles such as instructor, analyst or entertainer to explain, analyse and summarise content.

• Customisable AI Assistants: Users can create role-specific assistants for their own projects, share them with teams and collaborate seamlessly.

• Adobe Express Integration: Access to Adobe Express Premium tools, templates and brand kits allows quick creation of professional content like presentations, flyers and social posts.

• Trusted PDF Tools: Acrobat Studio retains all Acrobat Pro tools for editing, scanning, e-signing and combining documents, enhanced by AI capabilities to generate summaries and speed up reviews.

• Enterprise Security: The platform offers encryption, compliance-ready features and a secure environment for businesses, ensuring documents are only analysed when proactively submitted by employees.

For businesses, Acrobat Studio centralises client insights and proposals, enabling sales teams to generate reports and presentations in one place. Students can turn research notes into study guides with citations. Consumers can scan and review contracts with AI explanations before e-signing. Travel planners can collect itineraries and recommendations and have AI Assistants design trip guides.