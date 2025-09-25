Adobe launches Firefly Boards globally with new AI models and creative tools

Adobe has announced the global availability of Firefly Boards, its AI-first ideation space designed for creators to brainstorm, experiment, and collaborate in real time. The platform integrates Adobe’s own Firefly models with those from partners such as Google, Runway, Moonvalley, Luma AI, Black Forest Labs, and Pika, offering professionals a central hub for visual exploration.

The worldwide release introduces two new generative video models, Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey, expanding options for filmmakers, designers, and creative teams. Alongside these, Adobe has added three fresh features:

• Presets: One-click style generators for visuals, including product mock-ups, virtual try-ons, and stylised portraits.

• Generative Text Edit (beta): A tool to swap or update text directly within visuals, supporting fast iteration.

• Describe Image: A feature that analyses an uploaded image and converts it into an editable prompt, helping users build upon existing inspiration without guesswork.

Adobe says these additions are designed to shorten the path from inspiration to execution, streamlining the creative process.

Chris Grubisa, CEO of Let’s Cook Editing Services, praised the platform’s potential: “Creative is messy; [Firefly] Boards clears all of it up. It’s a limitless space to collect, sort, ideate, remix, and build without judgment. It helps me find clarity, save time, and achieve stronger creative output along with collaboration and action.”

Filmmaker and creative director Malick Lombion added, “Using Firefly Boards, I can quickly generate and iterate multiple visual concepts for a creative commercial proposal. It saves me time, lets me refine my storyboards effortlessly, and helps me deliver a polished moodboard to the client in record time.”

To make Firefly more accessible, Adobe has introduced new subscription plans. Along with unlimited canvases and access to Firefly’s expanding model library, users can now choose between Firefly Standard, Pro, and Premium plans. These come bundled with Photoshop (web and mobile) and Adobe Express Premium, in addition to Creative Cloud Pro member benefits.