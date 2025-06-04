Adobe launches Photoshop Beta for Android with AI tools and layered editing

Android users can now get a taste of professional-grade image editing on the go. Adobe on Tuesday announced the release of the beta version of Photoshop for Android, marking a significant expansion of its mobile presence just four months after debuting the iPhone version.

The app brings a core set of desktop features, including layering, masking, and AI-based tools, optimised for mobile screens. During the initial beta rollout, all features will be available for free.

Among the notable tools are “Generative Fill”, which allows users to add or transform elements in an image using AI; “Tap Select”, for quickly isolating and editing parts of a photo; and classic Photoshop functions like Spot Healing Brush, Clone Stamp, Adjustment Layers, Magic Wand, and Object Select.

The app also includes access to a curated library of free Adobe Stock assets, helping users blend and manipulate images more creatively on mobile devices.

Adobe says the goal is to expand Photoshop’s reach among a younger, mobile-first generation of creators. “The mobile app makes the service more accessible for those who prefer to work on their phones,” the company noted, adding that more features are already in the pipeline.

The beta version is compatible with Android 11 or newer, with a minimum requirement of 6GB RAM, though Adobe recommends 8GB or more for best performance.

While the iPhone version launched with both free and paid tiers and includes integration with Photoshop on the web, Adobe has not yet confirmed when Android users can expect similar functionality.