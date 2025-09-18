Adobe study finds 84% of Indian marketers expect content demand to grow 5x by 2027

Adobe’s latest research has revealed a dramatic shift in the marketing landscape, showing that 84% of Indian marketers expect content needs to rise more than fivefold by 2027. Nearly all respondents (96%) said content demand has already at least doubled over the past two years, with 62% reporting a fivefold surge.

The findings highlight how consumer expectations for personalisation, social media virality, and hybrid experiences are driving unprecedented pressure on marketing teams to deliver more content across formats and channels.

According to the study, 61% of marketers said personalisation is the top driver of rising demand. Another 50% pointed to shifts toward video and audio formats, while 48% cited hybrid customer journeys that combine digital and in-store touchpoints.

Expectations for frequency are also climbing, with 69% of marketers reporting that audiences now want new content weekly, or even multiple times per week.

Social media and short-form video are the fastest-growing formats. 78% of respondents said demand for social content is accelerating most quickly, followed by 63% for short-form video. Yet, scaling personalised content for social commerce remains a hurdle, with 61% struggling to adapt and 57% unsure which types resonate best.

To meet the challenge, marketers are increasingly relying on generative AI. 96% of Indian marketers already use AI at multiple stages of the content lifecycle, and 95% plan to expand its use in the coming year. AI assistants are being deployed for tasks like summarisation, collaboration, optimisation, and localisation ￼.

“The demand for content in India is growing faster than ever. This research underscores a pivotal shift in how content is created and consumed in India. Marketers are no longer just storytellers, they’re orchestrators of dynamic, personalised experiences across a growing number of channels. At Adobe, we see this as a turning point where creativity, marketing and AI come together,” said Anindita Veluri, Director of Marketing, Adobe India.

Even with technology, inefficiencies persist. 52% of marketers said content creation and approvals can involve 51–200 people, while 23% said the number can exceed 200. Many teams also face delays from disjointed tools and lack of centralised platforms.