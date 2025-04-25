Adobe supercharges Firefly and Express with new AI models, mobile app and third-party tools

Adobe has announced a major generative AI expansion across its Firefly and Express platforms, introducing new models, applications, and features aimed at simplifying content creation for professionals and casual creators alike.

At its Adobe Max 2025 conference, the company launched two new text-to-image models, Image Model 4 and Image Model 4 Ultra, promising sharper visuals, better prompt accuracy, and increased realism. While Image Model 4 focuses on faster generation for basic illustrations and objects, Image Model 4 Ultra is designed for producing photorealistic portraits and complex scenes.

“These models bring higher fidelity and creative flexibility to our Firefly users,” Adobe said in a blog post.

The new models are now live for subscribers through the Firefly app, alongside powerful filters, style matching, and composition tools.

Firefly Goes Mobile and Welcomes Third-Party AI

The launch also included the first-ever Firefly mobile app, giving users on-the-go access to Adobe’s creative AI suite. Adobe is further opening Firefly to third-party models, with integrations for OpenAI, Google’s Veo 2, and Flux 1.1 Pro now live, and future partnerships in the works with fal.ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika, and Runway.

A new Vector Model was also unveiled, allowing designers to generate editable vector artwork, such as logos, packaging, and scenes, using natural language prompts.

Another notable debut is Firefly Boards—a public beta tool for storyboard and concept creation. Previously codenamed Project Concept, it enables users to explore visual ideas with text-to-image generation, AI-powered refinements, and mood board editing, all within one interface.

Firefly Video Model Goes Public

After being previewed last year, the Firefly Video model is now generally available. It supports text and image-based video generation, useful for creating custom b-roll, background visuals, and stylised edits—all driven by AI.

Adobe Express is also seeing a wave of AI-powered upgrades for video editors. A new Clip Maker tool transforms long videos into shareable clips, using AI to detect key moments and add captions or reframing.

Other additions include:

• Enhance Speech: Removes background noise for better audio clarity

• Video Self-Record: Enables self-filming inside Adobe Express

• Drop Zone and Scene View: For batch clip editing and timeline rearrangement

• Dynamic Animation: Turns still images into motion-rich content

Users can now export directly to Vimeo, and enterprise customers benefit from a Generate Similar feature that builds on-brand variations from a reference image. Over 30 new visual filters are also rolling out across the platform.

Firefly’s entry-level subscription starts at $9.99/month (approx. ₹852), with plans tailored for individuals, teams, and students.

As Adobe steps deeper into the AI-driven creative ecosystem, the suite of updates across Firefly and Express marks a significant push to make generative tools more accessible, intuitive, and professional-grade, whether on desktop or mobile.