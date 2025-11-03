Adobe unveils major GenStudio upgrades to supercharge AI-powered content supply chains

Adobe unveiled significant innovations in Adobe GenStudio at Adobe MAX 2025. It is Adobe's integrated solution designed to help businesses streamline and scale their content supply chains through the power of artificial intelligence. The latest updates enhance every stage of content creation, from production to activation, using generative AI and intelligent automation.

GenStudio addresses one of the biggest challenges for creative and marketing teams today: meeting the ever-growing demand for high-quality, on-brand content. Adobe’s new approach extends generative AI and AI agents directly into production workflows, enables businesses to train custom generative AI models, and strengthens campaign delivery through new integrations with Amazon Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Innovid, LinkedIn and TikTok.

“GenStudio brings together best-in-class Adobe capabilities for businesses to remain competitive in an attention-based economy, dramatically shortening the time it takes to deliver on-brand experiences at scale,” said Varun Parmar, General Manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. “Adobe is the technology partner of choice for global businesses because of our deep expertise in bringing together AI, creativity and marketing workflows, providing a unified platform where teams can assemble, activate and optimise content for any channel—all in one place.”

According to Adobe, 99% of Fortune 100 companies have used AI within an Adobe app, and nearly 90% of its top 50 enterprise accounts have adopted one or more of Adobe’s AI-first offerings such as GenStudio for Performance Marketing and Firefly Services. Brands including The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, IBM, Lumen Technologies, The Estée Lauder Companies, and the NFL are already leveraging Adobe’s AI tools to accelerate campaign delivery and improve creative output.

Adobe’s new tools within GenStudio are focused on helping teams produce and manage large volumes of brand-consistent content with ease:

• Firefly Design Intelligence: Developed in collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, this AI tool trains “StyleIDs” that translate brand guidelines into automated design systems. It generates layouts, copy and asset arrangements aligned with each brand’s visual identity.

• Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise: Expands Adobe’s web app for resizing and reframing thousands of creative assets. It introduces a workflow builder, integrations with Adobe Experience Manager Assets and Frame.io, and over 20 generative actions including object compositing and automated brand checks.

• Content Production Agent (Beta): Built into GenStudio for Performance Marketing, this agent reads marketing briefs and automatically generates on-brand content tailored to campaign goals and specific channels.

• Firefly Services APIs: These APIs now support video reframing and object compositing at scale, along with a Content Authenticity API (Beta) that embeds verifiable digital credentials to preserve brand integrity.

• Firefly Custom Models: Enable teams to train Firefly using brand-approved images for consistent creative output. Integrated with Firefly Boards, they allow for collaborative ideation and easy customisation.

Adobe is also launching Firefly Foundry, a service that allows companies to collaborate directly with Adobe to develop proprietary generative AI models trained on their own IP. These Firefly Foundry models are designed to produce content that perfectly reflects each brand’s identity, covering images, video, audio, vectors and 3D assets.

This capability helps brands turn their archives into dynamic creative systems, accelerating production across marketing, product, and media workflows.

With GenStudio for Performance Marketing, brands can now seamlessly publish and optimise their campaigns across major advertising platforms. The expanded integrations include:

• Amazon Ads: Direct activation of display ads (General availability)

• Innovid: Beta integration for campaign activation and performance insights

• Google Campaign Manager 360: Upcoming beta integration for video ad activation

• LinkedIn Campaign Manager: Export of video and image ads with performance-based optimisation (General availability)

• TikTok: Beta integration for direct ad creation and performance analytics