After Airtel 5G support, Nothing Phone (1) gets update for Reliance Jio True 5G

Nothing Phone (1) has become one of the first smartphones in India to get Reliance Jio’s True 5G support. The company is reportedly rolling out an update for its smartphone that will enable 5G for Jio users. Airtel also has Nothing Phone (1) in the list of devices that are ‘5G Ready’. The new over-the-air (OTA) update has been rolled out to select owners of the device and more are expected to receive it soon. This information comes just at the time when Reliance Jio is commencing tests in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

The Nothing Phone (1) is receiving the version 1.1.5 update, according to a report by MySmartprice. The report suggests that the new Nothing Phone (1) update has rolled out to just 10 percent of the device owners. However, the rest of the devices should be getting it before this Diwali. The changelog of the update shows that it is a minor update and it only enables 5G for Reliance Jio users and has also fixed some previous network issues. The update weighs just 22MB.

Ahead in the 5G Race

Other prominent brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Google are yet to roll out the update that enables support for 5G over Airtel or Reliance Jio network. The larger range of devices could be one of the reasons why the update might be getting delayed. Nothing Phone (1) was launched earlier this year with a unique Glyph Interface (Lights on the back). The device supports all 5G bands which includes n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78.

Nothing Phone (1) Camera Update

Prior to this update, Nothing rolled out another OTA update with version 1.1.4 which introduces major improvements in the camera. The company also showcased the changes the update introduced via some camera samples. Nothing claims that the dual 50MP camera setup on the device will now provide more natural skin tones, when using the front camera. The image capturing time for low light scenes has also been reduced. The camera also supports clearer night shots with low-light HDR.