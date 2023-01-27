After Google, Microsoft facing antitrust probe for Teams platform

Microsoft is facing an antitrust probe by the European Union, after the company's cloud-based video calling and communication service Microsoft Teams was accused of illegally leveraging its dominance in the market, according to POLITICO.

One of their main rivals, communications app Slack, filed a complaint with the EU’s antitrust body in 2020 saying that Microsoft should unbundle Microsoft Teams and other software with its widely-used Office suite.

Microsoft Teams, which was introduced as a free service in 2016, offers a variety of features, including instant messaging, video and audio conferencing, file sharing, and collaboration on documents. It also integrates with other Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, making it easy to work on projects together in real time. Additionally, Teams allows for customisation, with the ability to add apps and integrations to suit specific needs. However, the platform has been accused of using its dominance in the market to unfairly push out competitors.

The Commission is now looking into whether Microsoft has used its dominant position to prevent other companies from competing with Teams. The European Commission is also looking into whether Microsoft has unfairly prevented customers from using rival services.

Slack alleged that Microsoft is using its market power to offer services at very low, or even zero, prices while preventing rival services from competing with their own offerings. They also claim that Microsoft is using its control over the market to limit the ability of rival services to offer competing services and products.

The case against Microsoft is part of a wider effort by the European Commission to address issues relating to digital platforms and competition. The Commission is also currently investigating Google over its alleged misuse of its market power.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, it is clear that the European Commission is taking a tougher stance on digital platforms and competition. This could mean that companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple could soon face even greater scrutiny when it comes to utilizing their market power.

Microsoft is currently in hot waters with the EU antitrust body and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It is arguably one of the biggest deals of its kind in the gaming industry. Activision Blizzard is known for publishing and developing a wide range of popular video games such as the Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, World of Warcraft, and Diablo franchises. They also own King, the company behind the popular mobile game Candy Crush. The company's portfolio of games is available on various platforms including PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

