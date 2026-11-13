After Jensen Huang’s exit, Alice Huang’s firms linked to DeepSeek chip pledge

It was further revealed that Ms Huang participated in DeepSeek's second funding round to establish closer business relationships with DeepSeek. However, the money invested in the startup is unknown and whether the promised Nvidia chips were actually delivered to DeepSeek. The report has raised fresh concerns over her business and the movement of advanced US technology to China.

As per reports, two companies are being linked to Alice Huang's business network: Singapore-based Megaspeed International and China's Shanghai Century Litong (Litong). Litong allegedly helped move $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips into China, which could be approximately 240,000 Nvidia AI chips. Huang's link to Megaspeed has also attracted scrutiny in the US.

Advertisement

Must read: Jensen Huang resignation sparks backlash as tech leaders call Nvidia’s decision a mistake

The development comes as the US questions efforts to stop China from accessing advanced Nvidia chips that could help accelerate its AI ambitions. On November 12, US President Donald Trump also authorised a crackdown on companies suspected of illegally transferring Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also questioned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's efforts to implement export restrictions against companies suspected of illegally supplying Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China, particularly Megaspeed.

In a recent development, the growing controversy surrounding Nvidia and US chip export restrictions has reportedly put Lutnick's position under pressure, with senior White House officials discussing the possibility of pushing him out of the administration. The reports follow after Nvidia's board announced the resignation of its CEO, Jensen Huang.