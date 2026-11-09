After Jio, Airtel reportedly offers a Buy 1 Get 1 recharge deal on ₹349 and ₹399 plans

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Airtel ₹349 and ₹399 plans - What benefits do they offer?

Both plans normally come with 28 days of validity and unlimited voice calling. Airtel’s published recharge listings currently show the following data benefits:

₹349 plan: Offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data for eligible users and a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription.

Offers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data for eligible users and a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription. ₹399 plan: Offers unlimited 4G and 5G data without a daily data limit.

If you are an eligible customer, the reported Buy 1 Get 1 promotion could give you an additional recharge of the same value. If the second recharge adds another 28-day validity period, the total service period would be 56 days. That would bring the effective monthly cost to approximately ₹175 on the ₹349 plan and ₹200 on the ₹399 plan.

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These are the regular plan benefits listed by Airtel, and you should check the specific offer displayed against your number for the applicable terms

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How to check Airtel’s Buy 1 Get 1 offer

Open the Airtel Thanks app and visit the prepaid recharge section. Check the ₹349 and ₹399 plans for a ‘1+1 Recharge Free’ tag. If the offer appears, read the terms before completing the payment. If it is missing, the promotion may not be available on your number.

There is also an unanswered question about how Airtel will credit the additional recharge. The company has not publicly explained whether it will be issued as a voucher or activated after the existing plan expires.

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Jio’s earlier promotion offered selected prepaid customers an additional month through a voucher after their paid plan expired. Airtel’s process should not be assumed to work the same way until the company clarifies its terms.

Airtel has not issued a public announcement confirming the promotion, and it does not appear to be available to every prepaid subscriber.