After many failures in gaming, Amazon has a hit release; check out full details

E-commerce giant Amazon has long struggled to make a good video game. But now, it finally has a hit release, and the company is predicting a bright future for its gaming business.

Games could end up being the largest entertainment category over the long haul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy said at a technology conference on Tuesday, reported Bloomberg.

Even before Jassy became the CEO in July, he oversaw Amazon’s effort to break into video games. The division, which debuted in 2012, faced years of turmoil.

Amazon released its first major video game Crucible in May 2020. It was met with scathing reviews, and the company quickly retreated. It scrapped Crucible entirely a year ago and gave customers refunds.

After the warm reception to New World, Jeff Bezos declared it a win. “After many failures and setbacks in gaming, we have a success,” the former CEO tweeted on Friday, three days after its release.

Although early signs are encouraging, experts advise caution. “It’s way too early to say it's a hit. It’s not a disaster, you could say,” said David Cole, an analyst at DFC Intelligence, which tracks the video game industry, reported Bloomberg.

Over 77,000 reviews on Steam indicate players’ opinions are mixed. On Tuesday, about a week after its release, New World, at one point, had more than 662,000 people playing at one time on Steam, making it the top game by player count. On Twitch, it was being watched by hundreds of thousands of people.