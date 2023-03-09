After seven years, this old Android phone gets its last software update

When it comes to Android phones, five years of software updates is typically the maximum support users can expect with some Pixel and Samsung devices. However, Dutch company Fairphone has been bucking this trend for seven years with its Fairphone 2 model.

Launched in 2015 running Android 5 Lollipop, the device has received 43 software updates, far exceeding the company's initial promise of up to five years of support.

Fairphone's mission is to create sustainable phones that are designed to last and repair, with ethically sourced parts. The Fairphone 2's longevity is a testament to this mission. However, all good things must come to an end, and Fairphone recently announced that it would stop software updates for the device in March 2023.

It is no small accomplishment that the Fairphone 2's final update brings the device up to Android 10, especially considering that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 801 chipset, which has been unsupported by Qualcomm since the release of Android Nougat. Since 2016, updating the device has been a daunting task, made even more challenging due to the lack of assistance from Qualcomm.

Despite its age and limited specs, the Fairphone 2 has been chugging along until now, with its highly-repairable design and ethically sourced parts. The company cautions that the phone will no longer receive software fixes for future bugs after May 2023, which means that it will be insecure. If you're a die-hard fan of the Fairphone 2, you can still keep it as your daily driver by sideloading or flashing custom ROMs like Lineage OS.

7 years of innovation, modularity & community-driven change. Fairphone 2 is retiring, but its legacy lives on. To the dedicated community keeping sustainable tech & modular design alive, we salute you 💙. Final security update now available 📱🪛. #Fairphone2Forever pic.twitter.com/JPaEVgyGiJ — Fairphone (@Fairphone) March 7, 2023

However, Fairphone is offering an incentive for Fairphone 2 owners to upgrade to its latest model, the Fairphone 4. If you send in your old phone before the end of March, you'll receive a €50 credit toward the purchase of the newer model. The Fairphone 4 is expected to receive six years of updates, and the company's reputation ensures that it will receive ongoing support for its users.

In a market where manufacturers prioritise the release of new devices over the longevity of their existing models, Fairphone's commitment to supporting its devices for as long as possible is admirable.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee