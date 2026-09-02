After TCS, Wipro installs employee productivity tracker: Inactive days could trigger leave

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Wipro began deploying the tool to 5,000 employees around May and is now expanding it across its workforce.

What Wipro’s TimeScope tracks

According to an employee email reviewed by Mint, TimeScope tracks login duration and inactive periods on Wipro-issued devices. Its “active time” covers usage of work-related applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Chrome. Employees and managers can view the activity through a dashboard.

The software is being extended across fixed-price projects, billable and support roles, as well as employees who are not currently deployed on projects.

When can leave be deducted?

According to Wipro’s internal FAQ, leave may be deducted if there is no login activity, approved leave, office swipe or client-site visit recorded for a particular date. Employees can contest incorrectly recorded leaves.

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Wipro has also clarified that TimeScope does not monitor personal activity, keystrokes or screen content. Timesheets remain the final record for effort reporting.

Why Wipro is tracking productivity

The rollout follows similar reported developments at Cognizant and TCS. According to the reports, TCS had allegedly deployed a tool capable of showing applications used and time spent.

However, TCS denied tracking individual employee activity and said its systems monitor network performance.

Wipro's move is also linked to client demands and the industry's shift towards outcome-based projects and AI-led efficiency. The company reported a 16% operating margin in April-June, down 130 basis points year-on-year, while revenue has declined for three consecutive years.