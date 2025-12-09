After the yearly wrapped trend, ChatGPT gets its own recap: Here’s how to make yours

We have officially entered the last month of 2025, which means the “Wrapped” season is here. Recently, the Spotify Wrapped 2025 became trending, and we have also received yearly usage reviews from platforms like Google Photos, Apple Music, and others but what if you can create your own AI wrapped that provides a summarised version of how you have used an AI chatbot, specifically ChatGPT, the entire year? Yes, ChatGPT users can create their AI wrapped using simple prompts.

People on Reddit are intensively sharing their ChatGPT wrapped highlighting a user’s top categories, top prompts, 2025 ChatGPT anthem, “You in One Line”, and more. Therefore, if you’ve used ChatGPT for travel planning, work-related purposes, or used it for health advice, it will all show up in ChatGPT’s AI wrapped.

Use the prompt, “Make me a ChatGPT Wrapped summary like a Spotify Wrapped showing my usage this year.” Type it in the ChatGPT app or the website, and it will provide a detailed summary of how you’ve interacted with the AI chatbot in the past 12 months.

However, beware that results may reveal funny or unexpected habits or provide self-reflection on AI usage, but at the same time, it's encouraging users to try even if it turns out embarrassing, since one way or another, AI chatbots have become a crucial part of our daily life. Here’s how you can create your own AI wrapped using ChatGPT.

Note: The AI wrapped in ChatGPT will only work for users who have their memory feature enabled in personalisation settings. The feature is enabled for ChatGPT users by default unless you’ve deliberately disabled it.