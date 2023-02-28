After Twitter layoffs, Elon Musk promises 'very significant' performance-based awards for remaining employees

Elon Musk is back in the news for firing Twitter employees. Last weekend, the billionaire removed a significant number of employees again. However, a new report now suggests that Musk plans to reward those who have managed to escape the guillotine of job cuts. The report suggests that the employees who are left will get performance-based stock awards.

According to a report by The Verge, Twitter boss Elon Musk has sent out a memo titled 'Performance Awards' to Twitter employees. The memo promises that the remaining employees will receive "very significant" performance-based stock awards. The awards will be given out on March 24th.

In the memo Musk said, "This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company. Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them."

Weekend Layoffs

Elon Musk laid off around 200 Twitter employees over the weekend which translates to around 10 per cent of the total remaining employee count. Twitter also removed some executives including Musk loyalist Esther Crawford who was positioned to roll out Twitter Blue.

