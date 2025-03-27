'Age of free intelligence is arriving fast': Bill Gates warns AI will replace humans 'for most things' in the next decade

The age of “free intelligence” is arriving fast — and it might not leave many jobs behind. In a candid conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Bill Gates laid out a stark vision of the future where artificial intelligence could replace humans “for most things.” From AI-powered doctors and tutors to the automation of food production and logistics, Gates warns that the shift is not just inevitable, it’s imminent. And while the billionaire philanthropist sees immense potential for global good, he also admits: it’s “a little bit scary.”

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, warned that within the next decade, advances in artificial intelligence will render humans unnecessary “for most things” in the world.

Speaking on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, Gates explained that while human expertise is still valuable in areas like medicine and education, AI is poised to change that dramatically. “A great doctor” or “a great teacher” is still considered rare today, he said, but “with AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring.”

He described this shift as the dawn of a new era of “free intelligence,” where AI becomes widely accessible and integrated into everyday life. From improved healthcare and accurate diagnoses to intelligent tutoring systems and AI assistants, Gates said the impact will be profound.

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” he said.

Despite the threat, Gates remains optimistic. He believes AI will help unlock “breakthrough treatments for deadly diseases, innovative solutions for climate change, and high-quality education for everyone,” as he wrote last year.

Still, not every job is at risk. Gates noted that people likely won’t want machines replacing athletes, for instance. “There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems,” he said.

In a 2023 blog post, Gates acknowledged the “understandable and valid” concerns surrounding AI, from its current inaccuracies to its role in amplifying misinformation online.

His interest in AI isn’t new. Asked in 2017 which field he would choose if starting over, Gates didn’t hesitate: AI. At an event at Columbia University with Warren Buffett, he recalled the “profound milestone” of Google DeepMind’s AI beating human champions at the game Go — a moment that signaled the future was closer than many realized.