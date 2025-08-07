Agnikul Cosmos unveils world’s largest single-piece 3D-printed rocket engine, secures US patent

In a major stride for India’s private space sector, Chennai-based startup Agnikul Cosmos has announced the successful development of the world’s largest single-piece 3D-printed inconel rocket engine — a global first in both scale and complexity. The breakthrough engine, printed in one go without any welds, joints, or fasteners, represents a revolutionary leap in additive manufacturing for aerospace.

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter), where Agnikul revealed that the new engine is a meter-long single component, marking a significant advancement over its earlier upper-stage engines.

“This milestone marks a breakthrough in additive manufacturing at this scale,” the company wrote, emphasising that the innovation lies not merely in 3D printing, but in automating the entire process of manufacturing a rocket engine as a single unit.

Two updates - A) Humbled to introduce the world’s biggest single-piece 3D-printed inconel engine, a global first in both scale & complexity. It is an meter long engine entirely printed as a single component in one shot. (No welds, no joints, no fasteners from fuel entry to plume… pic.twitter.com/V7o694coyK — AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) August 7, 2025

In a further boost to its global credentials, Agnikul also announced it has been granted a US patent for the design and manufacturing process of single-piece rocket engines. “Means something to have a completely Indian-origin design patented in the US — a nation that has built some of the most complex engines in this industry,” the post read.

Congratulating the team, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, an investor in the startup, hailed the achievement saying, “Bravo! And this makes me even prouder to be an investor.”

This technological leap comes on the heels of another key accomplishment: Agnikul’s successful test-firing of India’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic rocket engine, which will power its upcoming Agnibaan launch vehicle. The engine uses liquid oxygen and refined kerosene as propellants and replaces traditional gas generators and turbopumps with electric motors for precise thrust control, offering a cleaner, more controllable alternative.

Backed by key Indian space agencies including ISRO, IN-SPACe, and DST, Agnikul’s achievements signal the growing maturity and innovation capacity of India’s private space ecosystem — staking a claim for indigenous players in the future of global spaceflight.