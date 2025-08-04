AI could replace 80% of jobs in 5 years, warns Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has sounded the alarm on what he calls one of the biggest transitions in human history, artificial intelligence replacing the majority of today’s jobs within the next five years. Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s WTF podcast, the Silicon Valley veteran predicted that AI will be capable of handling 80 per cent of economically valuable work done by humans, posing an existential challenge to current career models.

“Most of the jobs you see today will be automated,” Khosla said. “This is going to be one of the biggest transitions humanity has ever seen.” He reiterated his belief that within five years, AI will perform the bulk of tasks across nearly every industry, from law and finance to medicine and customer support.

The Death of Specialisation?

Khosla urged young professionals and students to rethink their approach to careers. In a world where machines can outperform humans in narrow, specialised tasks, he believes the edge lies in adaptability. “Be a generalist,” he advised. “AI is going to do the narrow, specialist stuff better than you.”

According to Khosla, traditional roles are fading fast, and survival in the AI era will depend on creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to connect dots across disciplines, traits machines still struggle to replicate.

‘Pick a Problem Worth Solving’

For those building startups in the midst of this disruption, Khosla cautioned against safe bets. “Most people try to do something that looks like a business,” he said. “I say go after something that looks like a dream.” As execution becomes easier through AI, he believes the real value will lie in ambition and imagination.

Education and Healthcare Could Become Free

While the job market faces massive disruption, Khosla remains optimistic about AI’s potential to democratise access to essentials like education and healthcare. He predicted that within 25 years, medical advice and world-class education could become effectively free.

“Imagine a world where you have free medical advice that’s as good as the best doctor, and a free education that’s as good as the best teacher,” he said. In his view, intelligent AI tutors will deliver 24/7 personalised instruction, eliminating the need for costly universities and private tuitions.

Big Cities No Longer Gatekeepers of Opportunity

AI’s impact won’t be limited to individual careers; it may also reshape where opportunity lives. Khosla believes AI will decentralise economic access, allowing small towns and remote areas to compete with major metros like New York and London. “The need to be physically close to opportunities is going to go away,” he said.

At a time when global tech companies are slashing jobs under the guise of “restructuring,” Khosla’s comments offer clarity: AI is not coming for your job, it’s already here. But rather than fear the change, he encourages people to embrace it with curiosity, boldness and a willingness to reinvent themselves.

“AI is the tool,” Khosla said. “What we do with it, that’s entirely up to us.”