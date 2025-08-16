AI engineers in, QA testers out: Indeed report tracks sharp shift in tech job market

Once the darling of global hiring, the tech industry is now grappling with a sharp slowdown. Amid layoffs and hiring freezes, America’s top job site Indeed warns that not all tech roles are created equal anymore. Job seekers, take note: the demand is shifting fast.

Tech jobs are cooling off — and fast. A new report by Indeed reveals a dramatic decline in postings for traditional roles, even as demand for AI and cloud expertise surges.

“Many positions are losing steam,” said Brendon Bernard, senior economist at Indeed, urging professionals to reassess their career paths.

Roles falling out of favour

Front-end web developers: Replaced by low-code platforms and design templates.

Replaced by low-code platforms and design templates. QA testers: Automated tools are making manual testing obsolete.

Automated tools are making manual testing obsolete. IT support specialists: Cloud systems and self-service tech are reducing in-house needs.

Cloud systems and self-service tech are reducing in-house needs. Blockchain developers: Post-crypto slump and regulations have dimmed prospects.

Forces driving the change

AI & automation: Leaner teams, smarter systems.

Leaner teams, smarter systems. Remote work: Reduced infrastructure needs for traditional IT.

Reduced infrastructure needs for traditional IT. Economic caution: Hiring is focused on innovation and impact.

“While there isn’t a single cause linking AI to the plunge, automation trends are likely driving the weakness,” Bernard added.

Some roles are bucking the trend, thanks to their strategic importance: AI/ML engineers, Cybersecurity analysts, Cloud architects and Data scientists.

Biggest job declines

Web developer: –72%

NET developer: –68%

Java developer: –68%

Front-end developer: –67%

iOS developer: –62%

Biggest job gains