AI firm Humain bags funding of up to $1.2 billion from Saudi's infrastructure fund

Saudi Arabia's national AI company, Humain has raised up to $1.2 billion (approximately Rs 11,000 crore) in funding from Saudi Arabia's National Infrastructure Fund, to significantly expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The investment, announced on January 21, is aimed at bolstering Saudi's domestic computing capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign technology providers.

A report by Reuters details that the capital injection will be used to procure advanced semiconductors and develop up to 250 megawatts AI data centre capacity. This infrastructure is intended to support the training of "sovereign" AI models, ensuring that data processing and intellectual property remain within Saudi borders.

As the world’s leading oil exporter seeks to pivot away from its historical reliance on hydrocarbons, Saudi Arabia is aggressively accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy. Saudi Arabia aims to capitalise on the global surge in demand for raw computing power, viewing tech-driven economic activity as a vital pillar for diversifying its national income.

Humain remains at the centre of it all, a dedicated entity established last year and wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Tasked with spearheading the national AI mission, Humain has already finalised a series of high-profile partnerships. These include strategic agreements with Elon Musk’s xAI and the Blackstone-backed firm AirTrunk to develop large-scale data centre projects. The company has set an ambitious long-term target, aiming to reach a total power capacity of approximately 6 gigawatts by 2034.

Humain was officially launched in May 2025, by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Infra, a branch of the Saudi National Development Fund, and Humain have agreed to explore the creation of a specialised AI data centre investment platform.

This jointly anchored initiative is designed to act as a gateway for both domestic and international institutional investors, providing the financial backing necessary to scale Humain’s AI objectives on a global stage.