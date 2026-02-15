AI Impact Summit 2026: What to expect — agenda, speakers & key sessions 

New Delhi will host one of the world’s largest AI gatherings from February 16–20, bringing together global policymakers, technology giants, and innovators to shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Where and when is AI Impact Summit 2026 being held?

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will take place from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.

The five-day event is expected to draw delegations from over 100 countries, including 15–20 heads of government, more than 50 ministers, and dozens of global industry leaders, positioning India at the centre of international AI dialogue.

What’s the full agenda and schedule of events?

The summit will feature more than 700 sessions spanning policy, technology, and societal impact. Key themes include:

AI safety and trusted systems

Governance and regulatory frameworks

Ethical AI development and accountability

Data protection and digital sovereignty

India’s long-term sovereign AI strategy

AI for economic growth and public good

Alongside the conference, the India AI Impact Expo will host 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries across a 70,000-square-metre exhibition space, showcasing real-world AI applications in industry, governance, healthcare, education, and sustainability.

The summit is structured around three guiding pillars — People, Planet, and Progress — called Sutras. These expand into seven domain-focused working groups or Chakras, including Human Capital, Safe and Trusted AI, Inclusion, Democratising AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development.

Which global CEOs and leaders are attending?

The event will see participation from some of the most influential figures shaping the global AI ecosystem, including:

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Brad Smith, President of Microsoft

Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Meta

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm

Their presence highlights the summit’s role as a platform for aligning government priorities, private-sector innovation, and global AI standards.

What major sessions are scheduled on AI topics?

The summit will host discussions on frontier technologies and policy challenges, including safe deployment of generative AI, global regulatory coordination, AI infrastructure, skilling for the future workforce, and innovation for climate resilience and social inclusion. Special focus will be placed on scalable AI solutions for developing economies.

How can attendees participate or register?

Participants can register online through the official summit portal by selecting the “Register as Delegate” option, submitting contact details, and providing professional credentials. Once verified, applicants receive confirmation to attend sessions, exhibitions, and networking forums.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is expected to produce policy recommendations, partnerships, and innovation roadmaps that could influence how artificial intelligence is governed and deployed globally for years to come.