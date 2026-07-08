AI investment cushions global economy against war shocks, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that while the conflict in the Middle East continues to weigh on global growth through higher energy prices and supply disruptions, the rapid acceleration in artificial intelligence (AI) investment is emerging as a key force cushioning the global economy against these shocks.

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In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update, the IMF said the global economy is navigating "crosscurrents of war and technology", with geopolitical tensions creating fresh uncertainties even as AI-led investment and productivity gains provide support to economic activity.

The Fund retained its global growth forecast at 3.0% for 2026 and 3.4% for 2027, indicating that the resilience generated by technological innovation has partly offset the drag from geopolitical tensions.

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According to the IMF, the recent conflict in the Middle East temporarily pushed up oil prices and heightened concerns over inflation, fiscal balances and external accounts, particularly for energy-importing economies. However, easing tensions and softer crude prices have moderated some of these risks.

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At the same time, the IMF noted that the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence is driving investment in digital infrastructure, semiconductors and productivity-enhancing technologies, helping sustain economic momentum despite an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The report, however, cautioned that inflation remains above target in several economies and the disinflation process has become uneven, leaving central banks with limited room to ease monetary policy rapidly.

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The IMF also warned that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside, including renewed geopolitical tensions, disruptions to global trade and financial markets, and persistent inflationary pressures.

Despite these headwinds, the Fund suggested that continued technological innovation, particularly the growing integration of AI across industries could provide an important source of long-term productivity growth and help the global economy navigate one of its most challenging periods in recent years.

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