AI is taking away jobs in US! Survey confirms ChatGPT replacing humans

Microsoft-owned ChatGPT has begun to replace humans in the workplace, as some US companies have already deployed the AI chatbot to do the work which were earlier done by workers, further saving thousands of dollars, showed a survey.



According to a survey done by job advice platform Resumebuilder.com on 1,000 business leaders, almost half of US companies which were a part of the survey have already implemented ChatGPT and as a result, it has replaced workers at their companies.



“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT,” Resumebuilder.com’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said in a statement. “Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.”



American companies use ChatGPT for a range of purposes: 66 percent for writing code, 58 percent for creating prose and content, 57 percent for customer service, and 52 percent for meeting summaries and other papers, the survey showed.



“Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT’s work,” ResumeBuilder.com stated. “Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is ‘excellent,’ while 34 percent say it’s ‘very good.'”



This comes at a time when Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT and CEO of OpenAI, has already warned users against relying on the AI chatbot for "anything important." Altman had also expressed worry about the risks posed by artificial intelligence.



Cut to India, the homegrown companies like TCS have already said that generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will make an "AI co-worker" and not lead to job losses.



"It (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of TCS said in an interview with news agency PTI recently.



Lakkad further added that the context for a job to be carried out will be industry- and customer-centric and will continue to emanate from the person who is receiving assistance from such a coworker.

