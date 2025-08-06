AI may replace doctors but not nurses, says Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve at breakneck speed, its impact on the future of work remains a growing concern. From Amazon to Nvidia, tech leaders have begun openly acknowledging that AI will reshape the global workforce. But according to Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, not every role is equally at risk.

Speaking in a recent interview with Wired, Hassabis explained that AI systems are already becoming useful in healthcare, reading medical scans, analysing lab reports, and even proposing treatment plans. “You can imagine a future where AI helps with, or even performs, diagnosis,” he said. AI is particularly good at processing large volumes of complex data, which could make it an indispensable partner to doctors in the coming years.

But when asked about artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the possibility of machines replacing all human jobs, Hassabis was quick to draw a clear line: nurses.

He emphasised that while AI may be able to assist and even outperform doctors in certain technical tasks, it will not be able to replicate the warmth, trust, and emotional intelligence required in nursing. “There’s a lot of things I think we won’t want to do with a machine,” he noted. “You might be fine with an AI doctor, but you probably wouldn’t want a robot nurse.”

According to Hassabis, nursing is rooted in human connection. Beyond physical care, nurses offer comfort, reassurance, and support to patients in vulnerable moments, something no machine, no matter how advanced, can authentically replicate. “A robotic nurse might be efficient, but it would lack the human warmth and compassion that define quality caregiving,” he added.

This distinction comes at a time when industry leaders are warning of widespread disruption. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently said AI would lead to workforce reductions, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cautioned, “Everybody’s jobs will be affected. Some jobs will be lost. Many jobs will be created.”

Hassabis agrees that AI will bring large-scale shifts in employment over the next five to ten years. He believes the technology is still an “additive force” for now, but transformative changes are inevitable, especially as AI begins to take over repetitive, time-consuming tasks across industries.

Still, the DeepMind chief remains optimistic about the future of human-AI collaboration in healthcare. He sees AI as a tool to free up doctors and nurses to focus on more complex, human-centric tasks, leading to faster diagnoses, more personalised treatments, and ultimately, better patient outcomes.

However, as the capabilities of AI grow, experts are also urging caution. Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the “Godfather of AI,” recently raised concerns that advanced systems might begin developing internal “thought processes” that humans can no longer interpret, raising questions around transparency and accountability.

The road ahead for AI in healthcare may be filled with breakthroughs, but one thing is clear: not all jobs are created equal in the age of machines.