AI Mode in Search will get more personalised and context-aware for users

Google is expanding “Personal Intelligence” to AI Mode in Search, days after announcing the feature in the Gemini app. With Personal Intelligence, AI Mode can tap into users’ Gmail and Google Photos to analyse information like travel plans, events, people, places, and others for personalised search results.

Google’s blog post highlighted that Search can extract users’ “personal context and insights” to provide helpful Search responses. It will eliminate the need to provide context, preferences or existing plans for every search query. “It selects recommendations just for you, right from the start,” as per the blog.

How to use Personal Intelligence in AI Mode?

Since it can tap into information from users’ Gmail and Photos, when searching for things to do or places to eat for an upcoming travel, AI Mode can get information such as a hotel booking from Gmail and even past travel memories from Google Photos.

Using this information, it can suggest a custom itinerary with preferred places, restaurants, etc. Therefore, users will be spared from the generic list of places and activities that Google suggests.

Google also highlighted that AI Mode in Search can help users with shopping. It can suggests cloths and accessories based on the user’s preferred brands, travel plans, destinations, and others. Google says that it can act as “a personal shopper who already knows your itinerary and the vibe you’re going for.”

In addition, users can also explore questions for fun, such as “if my life were a movie, what would the title and movie genre be,” or “describe my perfect day.”

How does Google ensure privacy in sharing personal information?

Google said that connecting Gmail and Google Photos is an opt-in feature, and users can choose if they want to connect these apps to Search. Furthermore, the company also ensures that it doesn’t train its AI model on users’ Gmail inboxes or Google Photos libraries.

The Personal Intelligence feature in AI Mode is rolling out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in English in the U.S.