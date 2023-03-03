AI-powered Windows 12 incoming? Microsoft and Intel may be teaming up for next version

Intel and Microsoft are rumoured to be preparing for the upcoming Windows 12 update. According to hardware leaker leaf_hobby, Intel's next-gen CPUs, codenamed Meteor Lake, will support Windows 12.

While the tweet has been deleted, there are multiple reports noting the mention of Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs featuring 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12 in Intel's internal memos.

Although Microsoft has not announced any plans for Windows 12, it appears the company is looking to integrate AI-powered features into future versions of Windows.

It has been suggested that for Microsoft to incorporate AI more extensively into its next version of Windows, it will need to collaborate closely with hardware partners such as Intel and AMD to enhance chips capable of processing AI workloads. This could potentially clarify why there are reports of Intel internally referencing a future Windows 12.

Intel is expected to catch up on the AI front with Meteor Lake, which will be built on the company's Intel 4 (7nm) node and be its first "chiplet" design, with separate dyes for the CPU cores, integrated graphics, and input/output.

AMD and Intel are both in a race to catch up with Apple and its latest M2 chips, which boasts a specialized AI chip capable of handling 15.8 trillion operations per second, 40 per cent more than the M1. Apple employs its Core ML platform on MacBooks to execute machine learning models, expediting tasks like voice recognition and image processing. The Core ML platform uses the dedicated NPU, resulting in greater energy efficiency as opposed to using the CPU and GPU.

Last year, Microsoft purportedly reverted to a three-year release cycle for Windows, meaning that the next major version of Windows may launch in 2024. This would coincide nicely with the release of new CPUs, and both Intel and AMD seem to be positioning themselves to capitalize on any new AI functionality in the upcoming release.

