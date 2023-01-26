AI robot lawyer courtroom debut on hold as company founder gets jail threats

The world of legal services has been abuzz for years now about the prospect of AI-based lawyers entering the courtroom. After years of development, the technology had finally reached a point where a robot lawyer could competently perform in a courtroom setting. However, a recent incident has caused the plans for an AI lawyer to debut in court to be put on hold.

The CEO of the New York startup DoNotPay Joshua Browder announced recently that their AI lawyer will finally have their day in court. But according to Browder, he is now receiving threats from state bar prosecutors including jail time, if the AI robot lawyer were to be deployed in court. The seriousness of the threats was such that he and his team decided it was better to be safe than sorry and put the plans on hold.

AI lawyer: How it works

Browder explained in a tweet how the AI lawyer will work. "DoNotPay A.I will whisper in someone's ear exactly what to say. We will release the results and share more after it happens," he tweeted. It is powered by ChatGPT and DaVinci and has further additions of law-specific knowledge in its database. A defendant would have had to wear smart glasses to record the court proceedings, as well as a headset that would ensure that AI can tell them what to say.

On February 22nd at 1.30PM, history will be made. For the first time ever, a robot will represent someone in a US courtroom.



This incident illustrates the challenges ahead for the development of AI-based legal services. While the technology has reached a point where it is capable of providing competent legal services, there are still a number of ethical and legal challenges that must be addressed before the technology can be used to its full potential.

Challenges of AI in court

The first challenge is the issue of accountability. As AI technology improves, it becomes increasingly difficult to know who is responsible for a decision made by an AI lawyer. This is a particularly important issue when it comes to criminal cases, as the consequences of an incorrect decision can be serious.

The second challenge is that of privacy. AI-based legal services involve the processing of large amounts of data, which can potentially be used for nefarious purposes. This is an issue that must be addressed before AI-based legal services can be deployed in the courtroom.

The third challenge is that of legal precedent. An AI-based lawyer operates on the basis of data and algorithms, which may lead to decisions that clash with existing legal precedents. This poses a problem for legal practitioners, as such decisions could be overturned in court.

The fourth challenge is ethical considerations. Many people feel uncomfortable with the idea of having an AI-based lawyer in the courtroom, as it could lead to decisions that are made without considering human values and ethical considerations.

The fifth challenge is related to the security of AI-based legal services. As with any other software system, there is always the possibility of data being accessed by malicious actors. This is a serious concern, as AI-based legal services involve the processing of highly sensitive data.

