Vinod Khosla, technology visionary and Founder of Khosla Ventures on February 19, took the stage at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining the roadmap for India’s future and how it can serve the "bottom half" of the population. Khosla proposed a plan of integration of AI as personal tutors, PhD-level advisors, and AI doctors into India's national digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

Related Articles

How AI tutors are helping youth

At the keynote address, Khosla highlighted how not many children have access to right eduction, especially in the rural areas. For these children, he proposed AI tutors. Highlighted the success of the CK-12 foundation’s AI tutors, which has said to reached about 400 million students worldwide.

He said, “In India, 4 million students have benefitted by using the TAI tutor, more than 12 million have used it constantly. So it is already in widespread use.”

Khosla also emphasised on the ability of AI in providing greater personalisation. “In fact, I would venture to guess that a student learns better with AI than if they had a personal tutor. Rich people can afford personal tutors. They won't do as well as people who have access to this AI,” Khosla added.

Advertisement

How AI doctor can offer 24/7 care

Highlighting the shortage of medical professionals in India, Khosla showcased optimism for AI doctors that can help manage chronic diseases, mental health, and nutrition coaching at lower cost.

He said, “This is not helping a doctor. This is building a doctor. ... More than that is possible here for almost no cost. So, and of course, these AIs will be smart enough to know when to triage up to a human, to do whatever functions only human can do.”

He also said that AI could help India in multiplying doctor’s resources, bringing improved patient care and engagement.

AI as PhD-level economist

To empower India’s agriculture structure, Khosla proposed AI-powered 24/7 "PhD-level economist" that can help with crop management and weather predictions.

Advertisement

He said, “And, of course, every farmer should have AI level, PhD, economist, available to them in their local small plot. This is all possible. They don't even need to know how to read and write. Just speak, and look, and take pictures.”

He added, “They don't even need to know how to read and write. Just speak, and look, and take pictures.”