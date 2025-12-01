In a recent interview on Nikhil Kamath's YouTube channel, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Founder of xAI, shared his thoughts on the future of media and entertainment — focusing on the growing influence of AI in creating real-time content and the resurgence of live events as a sought-after commodity in the digital age.

Musk discussed how artificial intelligence is revolutionising video production, gaming, and entertainment. According to Musk, AI-generated content will dominate future media, with tools like those developed by xAI being able to produce real-time video and interactive experiences that convincingly replicate human nuance and emotion. "I think it's going to be overwhelmingly AI-generated," Musk stated, highlighting the potential of real-time video generation, especially in the realm of video games and movies.

However, while AI can generate immersive content that mimics human experiences, Musk acknowledged a deeper, emotional connection that people still seek from real human interaction — and this is where live events come in.

Return of live events in a digital world

In the interview, Kamath pointed out a growing trend: live events are making a comeback. As digital media becomes ubiquitous and nearly free, audiences are craving authentic, in-the-moment experiences. Musk agreed with this assessment, noting that live events would increase in value as digital content floods the internet, becoming almost free and infinitely replicable.

“When digital media is ubiquitous and you can have anything digitally, essentially for free or very close to free, then the scarce commodity will be live events,” Musk said. As a result, live experiences will become rarer and more precious, fueling a resurgence in their value. Whether it's concerts, sports games, or intimate performances, the future of live events lies in their scarcity and ability to provide authentic human connection that AI-generated content simply cannot replicate.

Musk suggested that live events could represent a compelling investment opportunity in the coming years. As digital content becomes increasingly abundant, real-time experiences are poised to gain premium value. “I think live events are going to be more and more valuable,” Musk emphasised, pointing to how their unique emotional power will make them an even scarcer commodity in the future.