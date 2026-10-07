Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
‘AI won’t take your job anytime soon’: Why Nobel laureate sees only 5% of jobs changing in 10 years

‘AI won’t take your job anytime soon’: Why Nobel laureate sees only 5% of jobs changing in 10 years

Nobel laureate argues that AI should not be built to replace humans, but “to make them better at their jobs.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 10:42 AM IST
‘AI won’t take your job anytime soon’: Why Nobel laureate sees only 5% of jobs changing in 10 yearsAcemoglu believes that AI can only automate simple office and cognitive tasks, but replacing complex tasks will take more time.

Over the years, many have feared that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) will replace many human jobs in the coming years. However, according to a prediction by Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu, “only 5% of what humans do will be replaced by AI” in 10 years. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman shared the prediction in an X post while announcing the launch of The Humanist Review, a new magazine exploring the future of AI published by Microsoft AI.

Advertisement

Acemoglu, in his essay titled “Will AI replace workers? Not if we build it right,” argues that AI should not be built to replace humans, but “to make them better at their jobs.” Considering current and near-future AI systems' capabilities, only 5% of human jobs can be replaced by AI.

Must read: ‘You can talk quicker than you type’: Jabra’s Calum MacDougall on why voice is the future of AI at work

“We're making a mistake by forcing AI to mimic human intelligence. The two are fundamentally different, so the goal should be to pair them, not to have one take over everything,” he added.

Realistic outlook on AI's economic footprint

Advertisement

He noted that the figure is “no more than a guesstimate” and was based on an assessment of AI capabilities and how they could develop through the second half of the 2020s. In the post, it was further revealed that Acemoglu believes that AI can only automate simple office and cognitive tasks, but replacing complex tasks will take more time, as many jobs require judgment, multi-dimensional reasoning, and social skills.

He also revealed that jobs related to manufacturing and construction could take longer to automate because of the limitations of robotics and AI’s understanding of spatial and causal relationships.

Must read: OpenAI agent sparks chaos again; Wikimedia flags millions of requests, unauthorised edits

Acemoglu argued that AI has not yet resulted in a major measurable productivity boost, as the majority of companies are currently experimenting with the technology. He estimates AI could add around 1.5% to GDP over a decade, rather than triggering an immediate economic transformation.

Advertisement

“AI isn't in the productivity statistics yet. Most firms using it aren't seeing real gains. Expect roughly 1.5% added to GDP over 10 years, not a revolution,” he said. He further stated that AI could take even longer to spread across workflows, as companies are still figuring out how to redesign workflows, reorganise teams and change business processes around the technology.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:42 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more