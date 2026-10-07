‘AI won’t take your job anytime soon’: Why Nobel laureate sees only 5% of jobs changing in 10 years

Must read: ‘You can talk quicker than you type’: Jabra’s Calum MacDougall on why voice is the future of AI at work

“We're making a mistake by forcing AI to mimic human intelligence. The two are fundamentally different, so the goal should be to pair them, not to have one take over everything,” he added.

https://t.co/nV5QAL9hgu — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) October 6, 2026

Realistic outlook on AI's economic footprint

Advertisement

He noted that the figure is “no more than a guesstimate” and was based on an assessment of AI capabilities and how they could develop through the second half of the 2020s. In the post, it was further revealed that Acemoglu believes that AI can only automate simple office and cognitive tasks, but replacing complex tasks will take more time, as many jobs require judgment, multi-dimensional reasoning, and social skills.

He also revealed that jobs related to manufacturing and construction could take longer to automate because of the limitations of robotics and AI’s understanding of spatial and causal relationships.

Must read: OpenAI agent sparks chaos again; Wikimedia flags millions of requests, unauthorised edits

Acemoglu argued that AI has not yet resulted in a major measurable productivity boost, as the majority of companies are currently experimenting with the technology. He estimates AI could add around 1.5% to GDP over a decade, rather than triggering an immediate economic transformation.

Advertisement

“AI isn't in the productivity statistics yet. Most firms using it aren't seeing real gains. Expect roughly 1.5% added to GDP over 10 years, not a revolution,” he said. He further stated that AI could take even longer to spread across workflows, as companies are still figuring out how to redesign workflows, reorganise teams and change business processes around the technology.