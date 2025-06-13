Google pays tribute to Air India Ahmedabad flight crash victims with black ribbon

Tech giant Google has expressed its condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad by featuring a black ribbon on the homepage of its search engine.

The sombre icon has been placed just beneath the search bar. When hovered over, it displays a message that reads: "In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash."

Advertisement

Related Articles

The London-bound Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the premises of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft burst into flames upon impact.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people lost their lives in the crash. One individual survived and is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals.

The 11-year-old aircraft, a Boeing 737 Dreamliner, reportedly lost altitude rapidly before igniting in mid-air. Eyewitnesses said the blaze and smoke were visible from miles away.

The plane went down near the perimeter of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashing into the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College. Several people on the ground were also killed, marking it as one of the worst aviation tragedies in India in recent years.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)