AirPods Pro 3 reference spotted in iOS 26 beta ahead of potential September release

Apple’s first developer beta of iOS 26, released shortly after its WWDC 2025 keynote, appears to have revealed an unannounced product: the AirPods Pro 3. Multiple references to the next-generation wireless earbuds have been discovered within the beta's codebase, hinting at a possible launch later this year.

The discovery was first reported by MacRumors, where contributor Steve Moser identified the term “AirPods Pro 3” embedded in a UI framework related to headphones. This marks the second time Apple’s software has suggested an impending refresh to the AirPods Pro line. A previous update had already replaced references to “AirPods Pro 2nd Generation” with the broader label “AirPods Pro 2 or later”, further fuelling speculation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While Apple has not officially confirmed any new AirPods hardware, the references align with expectations that the company could unveil the AirPods Pro 3 alongside the iPhone 17 series, likely in September. This would follow the precedent set in 2022, when the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) launched with the iPhone 14 lineup.

The upcoming model is expected to feature modest hardware enhancements, including an upgraded H2 chip that could deliver better active noise cancellation and improved battery life. However, no substantial design or feature changes have been confirmed through the code.

Despite the fresh references, earlier analyst predictions had suggested that a significant hardware update for AirPods might not arrive until 2026, when Apple is reportedly working on a model equipped with an infrared camera, part of a broader push to add new sensors to its audio accessories.

Advertisement

As is typical for Apple, any official details about the AirPods Pro 3 are expected to remain under wraps until the company’s next major product launch event, expected in the autumn.