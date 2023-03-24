Airtel 5G Plus Rollout: 500 Indian cities now have access to Airtel's 5G network

Bharti Airtel has announced that its 5G service, Airtel 5G Plus, is now available in a total 500 cities across the country. With this expansion, Airtel has added 235 cities to its network, making it one of the largest 5G rollouts to date. Airtel claims that its 5G Plus service is now available in every major city in India.

Airtel 5G Plus claims that its 5G network can deliver speeds up to 20 to 30 times higher than what is being offered on 4G. Additionally, the telecom provider also claims that the services will be coupled with a good voice experience and faster call connection.

Currently, Airtel customers who can access 5G data from their respective locations, don't need to worry about data limitations. For now, the company has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans. However, users need to be cautious about accidentally exhausting 4G data.

Airtel had introduced India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad and also introduced India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru. The company had also partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility. It became India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.

According to Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, the rapid pace of 5G adoption in the country is impressive, and Airtel's mega-launch is its promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. The company has already covered 500 cities and is adding 30 to 40 cities every day. By September of 2023, Airtel plans to expand its 5G footprint to all of urban India.