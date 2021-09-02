Airtel conducts 1st cloud-gaming session on 5G; vows to change India's online gaming scene

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has conducted India's first cloud-gaming session in a 5G environment. The gaming session was demonstrated at Manesar, Gurugram, as part of its ongoing 5G trials using spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom.

Airtel partnered with India's leading gamers -- Mortal (Naman Mathur) and Mamba (Salman Ahmad). "Leveraging the gaming technology platform from Blacknut, a sprint racing challenge on Asphalt was unveiled for Mortal and Mamba to put their gaming skills to test in a blazing fast and ultra-low latency 5G environment," Airtel said.

Airtel said both these gaming champions enjoyed the thrilling session on smartphones connected to a 3,500 MHz high capacity spectrum band. The 5G test network delivered speeds in excess of 1 Gbps and latency in the range of 10 milliseconds.

As per Mortal and Mamba, it was a high-end PC and console-quality gaming experience on a smartphone. "We can say with confidence that 5G will truly unlock the online gaming scene in India and massify by creating opportunities to build and publish games out of India and bringing a lot of talented gamers from small towns to the mainstream."

Bharti Airtel Chief Technology Officer Randeep Sekhon said cloud gaming will be one of the biggest use cases of 5G, thanks to the combination of high speed and low latency. "This is just the beginning of an exciting digital future."

Earlier this year, Airtel had demonstrated 5G services over a LIVE 4G network in Hyderabad. It is also conducting 5G trials in multiple cities across India. Airtel's partners for the 5G trials are Ericsson and Nokia. Besides, Airtel is also working O-RAN Alliance initiatives in India to build 5G solutions, for which it has partnered with Tata Group, Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir and Altiostar.

What is cloud gaming?

Cloud gaming allows users to stream and play games in real-time without having to download these or invest in gaming hardware. With 5G, cloud gaming will allow users to enjoy a high-end console-like gaming experience on smartphones and tablets on the go. As per an estimate, India's growing smartphone penetration and 5G networks could see mobile gaming evolve into a $2.4 billion market opportunity. As per Statista, India's base of 436 million online gamers is expected to reach 510 million by 2022.

