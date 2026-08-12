Airtel discontinues four prepaid plans across India: What users need to know

Four Airtel recharge plans discontinued

The change was flagged by tipster Abhishek Yadav in a post on X. According to the post, Airtel withdrew the four plans nationwide from August 12, 2026.

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A search for the Rs 299 plan on Airtel’s website now shows other recharge options instead. The four discontinued packs are also no longer listed on the Airtel Thanks app.

Which plans have been removed?

The withdrawn plans catered to users looking for prepaid packs with validity ranging from 28 days to 84 days. Depending on the plan, users received between 1.5GB and 2GB of daily data along with calling and other benefits.

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The Rs 299 plan was particularly popular among users looking for a monthly recharge with unlimited calling and daily data. The Rs 579, Rs 619 and Rs 649 packs offered longer validity options for customers who preferred not to recharge every month.

Airtel users may need to choose other plans

With these four packs no longer available, Airtel customers who relied on them will have to select alternative recharge options.

The Rs 349 plan is now the closest replacement for the discontinued Rs 299 pack, offering a similar daily-data and unlimited-calling proposition, along with additional benefits. Users looking for longer validity will need to consider Airtel's other 56-day, 84-day or longer-validity plans, depending on their data requirements.

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The exact alternatives available can vary by circle, so users should check the Airtel Thanks app or Airtel's official recharge page before recharging.

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Telecom companies regularly modify their prepaid portfolios as they adjust tariffs, manage customer usage and encourage subscribers to move towards different recharge categories.

Removal comes amid tariff hike speculation

The development comes at a time when there is growing speculation about possible tariff revisions in India's telecom sector.

Several posts on X have claimed that telecom companies could increase recharge prices soon. Market reports and research analyses have also suggested that Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea could raise prepaid and postpaid tariffs by around 12% to 15% in the coming months.

However, these broader tariff hike reports should not be treated as confirmed unless the telecom operators officially announce such changes.