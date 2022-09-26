Airtel launches home surveillance solution; device prices start from Rs 2,499

Bharti Airtel stated that it is now launching an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution, Xsafe. This will include a range of Wi-Fi based cameras to connect customers to their homes even when they are far away.

Airtel Xsafe will be available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. Customers can book the devices by logging into the Airtel Thanks App or online.

Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel said, “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers. It is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera.”

He said that the company is banking on customer experience to make Xsafe stand out amid competition. Along with the state-of-the-art cameras, every customer will get a free consultation from a visiting Airtel expert. Customers will also have access to an AI powered Airtel Xsafe App, Airtel installation and after-sales support.

Airtel Xsafe home surveillance plans

The cameras will enable motion detection, allow the user to chat with their loved ones, and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in one’s home. The app will, moreover, provide real time alerts if the camera detects any concerning movement.

The feed will be captured for when the user wishes to view the notifications that are delivered. The user will be able to retrieve the video at any time, instead of going through the full day’s feed, using Airtel’s secure cloud storage.

Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products for the festive season. The sticky cam is priced at Rs 2,499, while the 360 degree cam is for Rs 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs 4,499. The sticky cam and the 360 degree cam will be installed at a charge of Rs 300, while the installation of the active defence cam is priced at Rs 600. There is an annual subscription charge of Rs 999, with the first month subscription free. Airtel will charge Rs 699 for an add-on camera.

The company is working to integrate the Xsafe subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills.

Also read: 'Don't lose hope': Airtel supremo Sunil Mittal's big advice to millennials