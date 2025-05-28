Airtel launches new all-in-one entertainment pack with OTT services, unlimted data at Rs 279

Airtel has introduced a new range of entertainment-focused prepaid packs, offering users access to over 25 major over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The telecommunications company claims this is the first time in India that such a broad bundle of OTT services has been made available through a single prepaid plan.

Advertisement

The packs start at ₹279 and include subscriptions to Netflix (Basic), JioCinema Premium (previously JioHotstar), Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium, among others. Airtel is offering these plans in both content-only and data-inclusive formats.

Customers can choose from:

A content-only pack at ₹279 with 1-month validity, which also includes 1GB of data. A 28-day bundle at ₹598, which includes unlimited 5G data and calls. An 84-day option priced at ₹1,729, also inclusive of unlimited data and voice benefits.

The company said the combined OTT value offered through these bundles is approximately ₹750 per month. The services can be accessed via the Airtel Xstream Play app.

In addition to Netflix, the OTT lineup includes platforms such as SonyLiv, Lionsgate Play, AHA, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe. Airtel said the offering is designed to provide consumers with a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy a wide range of content in over 16 languages, spanning international, Bollywood, and regional shows and films, without the need to manage multiple subscriptions.

Advertisement

Airtel stated that this initiative is aimed at meeting the evolving content consumption habits of Indian users, especially in the prepaid segment, while strengthening its position as a comprehensive digital service provider.