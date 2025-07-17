Airtel offers Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 to all users: Here's how to get it

Bharti Airtel has announced a major partnership with AI-powered answer engine Perplexity, offering all 360 million of its customers a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro—valued at ₹17,000. The offer is available across Airtel’s mobile, broadband, and DTH services and can be activated via the Airtel Thanks app.

This marks Perplexity’s first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator, which is aimed at making advanced generative AI tools more accessible to users across the country.

Perplexity Pro provides enhanced AI capabilities, including access to models like GPT-4.1 and Claude, deep research tools, image generation, file uploads and analysis, and Perplexity Labs, a creative feature that helps users bring ideas to life. It builds on the free version of Perplexity, which offers conversational, citation-backed answers in real time.

“This first-of-its-kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel.

Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, added, “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household.”

The companies highlighted everyday use cases, such as helping students conduct research, assisting homemakers with daily decisions, and enabling professionals to plan detailed travel itineraries, underscoring the broad utility of Perplexity Pro.